Carl receives an email about a potential health risk related to bacteria found in contaminated water. Which of the following best describes the role of microbiology in addressing this situation?
A
Microbiology is primarily concerned with plant biology and does not address water contamination.
B
Microbiology helps identify and characterize the bacteria responsible for the health risk.
C
Microbiology focuses only on studying viruses, not bacteria.
D
Microbiology is used to develop vaccines for non-infectious diseases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scope of microbiology. Microbiology is the study of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa, and their roles in various environments and health conditions.
Step 2: Recognize the relevance of bacteria in contaminated water. Bacteria are common microorganisms that can contaminate water sources and pose health risks to humans.
Step 3: Identify the role of microbiology in health risk assessment. Microbiologists isolate and identify bacteria from contaminated water to determine which species are present and whether they are harmful.
Step 4: Understand how microbiology contributes to public health. By characterizing bacteria, microbiologists help in diagnosing infections, tracking outbreaks, and developing strategies to mitigate health risks.
Step 5: Conclude that microbiology's role in this context is to identify and characterize bacteria responsible for the health risk, which is essential for managing and preventing waterborne diseases.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason