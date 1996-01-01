Which of the following microbial forms have the highest resistance to physical and chemical controls?
A
Vegetative bacterial cells
B
Bacterial endospores
C
Fungal spores
D
Enveloped viruses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of microbial resistance to physical and chemical controls, which refers to how well a microorganism can survive treatments like heat, disinfectants, and radiation.
Recall that vegetative bacterial cells are the active, growing form of bacteria and generally have lower resistance compared to dormant forms.
Recognize that fungal spores are reproductive structures that have moderate resistance but are usually less resistant than bacterial endospores.
Know that enveloped viruses have a lipid membrane that is sensitive to disinfectants, making them less resistant than non-enveloped viruses or spores.
Identify bacterial endospores as highly resistant dormant structures formed by some bacteria, designed to survive extreme conditions, thus having the highest resistance to physical and chemical controls among the options.
