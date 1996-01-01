Which of the following methods is most commonly used to achieve sterilization in microbiology laboratories?
A
Pasteurization at 72°C for 15 seconds
B
Autoclaving at 121°C for 15 minutes
C
Filtration using 0.45 μm filters
D
Refrigeration at 4°C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sterilization: Sterilization is the process of completely eliminating or killing all forms of microbial life, including spores, from a surface, fluid, or medium.
Review the methods listed and their typical uses: Pasteurization (72°C for 15 seconds) is a heat treatment that reduces microbial load but does not achieve sterilization; it is mainly used for food safety.
Consider filtration using 0.45 μm filters: This method physically removes many bacteria but cannot remove viruses or smaller microorganisms and does not kill microbes, so it is not a sterilization method.
Evaluate refrigeration at 4°C: This method slows microbial growth but does not kill microbes, so it is not a sterilization technique.
Recognize autoclaving at 121°C for 15 minutes: This method uses pressurized steam to kill all microorganisms, including spores, and is the standard and most commonly used method for sterilization in microbiology laboratories.
