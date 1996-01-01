All of the following are true about viruses except:
A
They require a host cell to replicate.
B
They contain either DNA or RNA as their genetic material.
C
They are capable of independent metabolism.
D
They can infect both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of viruses. Viruses are unique infectious agents that cannot carry out metabolic processes on their own and require a host cell to replicate.
Step 2: Review the genetic material of viruses. Viruses contain either DNA or RNA, but never both simultaneously, which distinguishes them from cellular organisms.
Step 3: Consider the replication process. Viruses must infect a host cell (either prokaryotic or eukaryotic) to use the host's machinery for replication, as they lack the necessary components for independent reproduction.
Step 4: Analyze the statement about independent metabolism. Since viruses do not have metabolic pathways and cannot generate energy or synthesize molecules independently, this statement is false.
Step 5: Conclude that the incorrect statement is the one claiming viruses are capable of independent metabolism, as this contradicts the fundamental characteristics of viruses.
