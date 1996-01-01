Which of the following is a likely consequence of a viral disease that destroys the cells of the anterior gray horn of the spinal cord?
A
Loss of voluntary motor function
B
Impaired sensory perception
C
Reduced blood pressure
D
Decreased hormone secretion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy and function of the anterior gray horn of the spinal cord. The anterior gray horn contains motor neurons that send signals from the spinal cord to skeletal muscles, controlling voluntary movement.
Step 2: Recognize that destruction of cells in the anterior gray horn would impair the motor neurons located there, leading to a disruption in the transmission of motor signals.
Step 3: Consider the options given: impaired sensory perception relates to sensory neurons, which are located in the posterior (dorsal) horn, not the anterior horn.
Step 4: Reduced blood pressure and decreased hormone secretion are systemic effects not directly related to the spinal cord's anterior gray horn function.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely consequence of damage to the anterior gray horn cells is loss of voluntary motor function, as these neurons are responsible for initiating and controlling voluntary muscle movements.
