Why are efforts made to identify unknown bacteria in microbiology?
A
To increase the number of bacterial species in laboratory cultures
B
To determine their role in disease, environmental processes, and potential applications
C
To prevent the growth of fungi in bacterial cultures
D
To eliminate all bacteria from natural environments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the importance of identifying unknown bacteria: In microbiology, identifying bacteria helps us understand their characteristics and behaviors.
Recognize that bacteria can have diverse roles: Some bacteria cause diseases, others participate in environmental processes like nutrient cycling, and some have useful applications in industry or medicine.
Realize that identifying bacteria allows scientists to determine if a bacterium is harmful, beneficial, or neutral in a given context.
Know that increasing the number of bacterial species in cultures or eliminating bacteria from environments are not primary goals of identification but rather specific experimental outcomes.
Conclude that the main reason for identifying unknown bacteria is to determine their role in disease, environmental processes, and potential applications.
Watch next
Master Importance of Microorganisms with a bite sized video explanation from Jason