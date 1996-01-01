Which of the following does NOT indicate microbe involvement in energy and nutrient flow?
A
Photosynthesis by cyanobacteria
B
Nitrogen fixation by Rhizobium species
C
Decomposition of organic matter by fungi
D
Formation of bone tissue in vertebrates
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of microbes in energy and nutrient flow. Microbes contribute by processes such as photosynthesis, nitrogen fixation, and decomposition, which recycle nutrients and produce energy-rich compounds.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it involves microbial activity related to energy or nutrient cycling. Photosynthesis by cyanobacteria converts light energy into chemical energy, contributing to energy flow.
Step 3: Nitrogen fixation by Rhizobium species converts atmospheric nitrogen into forms usable by plants, playing a key role in the nitrogen cycle and nutrient flow.
Step 4: Decomposition of organic matter by fungi breaks down dead material, releasing nutrients back into the environment, which is essential for nutrient cycling.
Step 5: Formation of bone tissue in vertebrates is a biological process carried out by animal cells, not microbes, and does not contribute to microbial involvement in energy or nutrient flow.
Watch next
Master Importance of Microorganisms with a bite sized video explanation from Jason