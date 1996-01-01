Which of the following components are found in all virions?
A
Nucleic acid and protein capsid
B
Envelope and ribosomes
C
Lipid membrane and DNA
D
Capsid and mitochondria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a virion is. A virion is a complete virus particle that consists of genetic material enclosed within a protective protein coat, capable of infecting a host cell.
Step 2: Identify the essential components of all virions. All virions must have nucleic acid (either DNA or RNA) as their genetic material and a protein capsid that protects this nucleic acid.
Step 3: Analyze the options given. Components like envelope, ribosomes, lipid membrane, and mitochondria are not found in all virions. For example, envelopes are only present in some viruses, ribosomes and mitochondria are cellular organelles and not part of virions.
Step 4: Recall that the protein capsid is a universal feature of virions, serving as the protective shell around the nucleic acid, which is essential for the virus's ability to infect host cells.
Step 5: Conclude that the components found in all virions are nucleic acid and protein capsid, as these are the minimal structural requirements for a virus particle.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason