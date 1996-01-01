Select the true statement about viral infection of a host cell.
A
Viruses must enter a host cell to replicate their genetic material.
B
Viruses contain both DNA and RNA in their genome.
C
Viral infection always results in immediate cell death.
D
Viruses can reproduce independently without a host cell.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of viruses: Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites, meaning they require a host cell to carry out their replication process.
Analyze the statement 'Viruses must enter a host cell to replicate their genetic material': This is true because viruses lack the cellular machinery needed for replication and must hijack the host's machinery.
Consider the statement 'Viruses contain both DNA and RNA in their genome': This is false because viruses have either DNA or RNA as their genetic material, but never both simultaneously.
Evaluate the statement 'Viral infection always results in immediate cell death': This is incorrect since some viral infections can be latent or chronic without causing immediate death of the host cell.
Review the statement 'Viruses can reproduce independently without a host cell': This is false because viruses cannot reproduce on their own; they depend entirely on a host cell for replication.
