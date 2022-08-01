in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to light microscopy. And so recall that light microscopy, as its name implies, is going to be using visible light and lenses in order to magnify small objects up to about 1000 X magnification. Which really just means that light microscopes have the ability to increase the apparent size of the image up to about 1000 times larger than the actual object. Is allowing us to visualize really, really small objects now as well, learn moving forward. In our course there are actually several different types of light microscopes and each of these light microscopes is going to have their own set of advantages and disadvantages as well. And so notice down below we're showing you this image of the outline of the light microscopy lesson that we have moving forward and so notice that at the very top here we have light microscopy and everything else that's branching off down below are really just different types of light microscopy. And moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about some of these different types in their own individual videos. Now because this is an outline or a map of our lesson. You can actually use this like an outline or a map. And so we're going to be following this map here by following the left most branches first. So, well first uh talk about bright field microscopes uh and then after that we'll move on to light microscopes that increase contrast which includes dark field microscopes, phase contrast microscopes and differential interference contrast microscopes or D. I. C. Microscopes. After we finished talking about light microscopes that increase contrast, then we'll move on to light microscopes that detect fluorescents which includes con focal scanning laser microscopes. Or see us out microscopes, two photon microscopes and super resolution microscopes. And so once again this is really just a way to organize our lesson And moving forward. We're going to be talking about each of these different types in that particular order that I mentioned now notice here that in this green box in the background were organizing to microscopes that are important for imaging cells in three D. And three dimensional uh space, which are going to be D. I. C. And C. S. L. Microscopes. And we'll talk more about that as we move forward as well. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to light microscopy. And moving forward, we're going to be talking about the bright field microscopes first before we move on to the others. So I'll see you all in our next video.

