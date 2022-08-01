Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about light microscopy by focusing specifically on the bright field microscopes. And so bright field microscopes are the most common type of light microscope that, as its name implies, is going to be generating a bright background. And so that's why it's called a bright field microscope because it generates a bright background. Now these bright field microscopes are going to be routinely used to examine both stained and unstained specimens to help form a darker image or darker objects on a lighter and brighter background. And so, if we take a look at our image down below over here, notice we're focusing in on bright field microscopy and so on. The left, notice that we have some cells undergoing mitosis that are going to be stained and recall that mitosis is division of the nucleus and eukaryotic cells. And so notice that these cells are going to be darker with respect to their background, which is lighter and brighter. And so this is what we call bright field microscopy. Now, on the right hand side over here, we're showing you some chloroplasts within some moss cells. Now, the chloroplasts are not actually staying here. The chloroplasts actually have this green appearance naturally. Uh and we'll be able to talk more about these chloroplasts later in our course. But ultimately I noticed that the cells are, the structures are going to be darker with respect to their lighter and brighter background. And so these are some examples of bright field microscopy. Now there is a drawback to bright field microscopy and that is that unstained transparent organisms sometimes can create really, really poor contrast with a bright background. And so if you have unstained transparent organisms, then they're not actually going to create a lot of contrast with their background. And so sometimes staining is not a solution to this because in some cases staining procedures may actually kill the organism and that may not be what the scientist is interested in. And so uh there are some other types of light microscopes that helped to resolve this drawback and help to increase the contrast. And so we'll be able to talk about light microscopes that increase contrast later in our course as we move forward. Now before we end this video, there is a very important type of bright field microscope called the compound light microscope. And the compound light microscope is one of the most commonly used bright field microscopes that is going to be using or calm pounding two lenses together. It uses an ocular lens along with an objective lens that are both going to help increase magnification. And so we'll be able to talk more about this compound light microscope later in our next video. But the compound light microscope is one that you're most likely going to use in your intro biology courses in your labs and in your microbiology labs and things of that nature. And so it is important to be familiar with the light compound like microscope, which again we'll talk more about in our next lesson video. But for now this year concludes our brief introduction to bright field mike the bright field microscopes, and we'll be able to apply these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts