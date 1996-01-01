Which of the following is the most common type of urine sample collected for routine microbiological analysis?
A
Midstream clean-catch urine
B
First morning urine
C
Suprapubic aspirate
D
Catheterized urine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of urine sample collection in microbiology, which is to detect and identify microorganisms causing urinary tract infections or other conditions.
Review the types of urine samples: First morning urine, Midstream clean-catch urine, Suprapubic aspirate, and Catheterized urine, noting their collection methods and typical uses.
Recognize that the midstream clean-catch urine sample is designed to minimize contamination from the urethra and external genitalia by collecting urine after the initial flow has flushed out contaminants.
Compare the practicality and invasiveness of each method: First morning urine is concentrated but may have contaminants; suprapubic aspirate and catheterized urine are invasive and usually reserved for special cases.
Conclude that the midstream clean-catch urine is the most common and preferred sample type for routine microbiological analysis due to its balance of cleanliness and non-invasiveness.
