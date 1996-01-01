Why do pathogens pose an increasing challenge to food safety in a food service operation?
A
Pathogens only grow in extremely cold temperatures, which are common in food service operations.
B
Pathogens are destroyed by simple rinsing with water, so no further precautions are needed.
C
Pathogens are always visible to the naked eye, making them easy to detect.
D
Pathogens can rapidly adapt to changing environments and may develop resistance to common control measures.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of pathogens: Pathogens are microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can cause disease when ingested through contaminated food.
Recognize that pathogens can adapt: Many pathogens have the ability to rapidly adapt to different environmental conditions, including changes in temperature, pH, and exposure to disinfectants or antibiotics.
Consider resistance development: Due to their adaptability, pathogens may develop resistance to common control measures used in food service operations, such as sanitizers or antibiotics, making them harder to eliminate.
Acknowledge limitations of detection: Pathogens are often microscopic and not visible to the naked eye, so relying on visual inspection alone is insufficient for ensuring food safety.
Conclude why this poses a challenge: Because pathogens can survive, adapt, and resist control efforts, food service operations must implement rigorous and multifaceted food safety protocols to effectively manage and reduce the risk of contamination.
