A prion is best described as which of the following?
A
an infectious DNA fragment
B
an infectious protein lacking nucleic acids
C
a small infectious RNA molecule
D
a virus that infects bacteria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a prion is by recalling its basic characteristics in microbiology. Prions are unique infectious agents that differ from viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens.
Step 2: Recognize that prions are composed solely of protein and do not contain nucleic acids (DNA or RNA), which distinguishes them from viruses, bacteria, and other infectious agents.
Step 3: Recall that prions cause disease by inducing abnormal folding of normal cellular proteins, leading to neurodegenerative conditions.
Step 4: Compare the given options: an infectious DNA fragment, an infectious protein lacking nucleic acids, a small infectious RNA molecule, and a virus that infects bacteria (bacteriophage).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of a prion is 'an infectious protein lacking nucleic acids' because it matches the unique nature of prions as proteinaceous infectious particles without genetic material.
