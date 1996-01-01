Local edema, swollen lymph nodes, fever, soreness, and abscesses are indications of which of the following?
A
Inflammation
B
Autoimmune disease
C
Allergic reaction
D
Viral latency
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the symptoms given: local edema (swelling), swollen lymph nodes, fever, soreness, and abscesses. These are signs of the body's response to injury or infection.
Step 2: Recall that inflammation is the body's protective response to harmful stimuli such as pathogens, damaged cells, or irritants, characterized by redness, heat, swelling (edema), pain (soreness), and sometimes loss of function.
Step 3: Compare the symptoms to other options: autoimmune disease involves the immune system attacking self-tissues, allergic reactions involve hypersensitivity to allergens, and viral latency refers to a dormant viral state without active symptoms.
Step 4: Recognize that the presence of abscesses (localized pus collection) and swollen lymph nodes along with fever strongly point toward an active inflammatory process rather than the other options.
Step 5: Conclude that the symptoms described are classic signs of inflammation, which is the body's immediate response to infection or injury.
