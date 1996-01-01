Which of the following temperatures is considered optimal for short-term refrigeration storage of microbiological samples?
A
4°C
B
25°C
C
-20°C
D
37°C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that short-term refrigeration storage of microbiological samples aims to slow down microbial metabolism and growth without freezing the samples.
Recall that typical refrigeration temperatures used in microbiology labs are around 4°C, which is cold enough to reduce metabolic activity but not so cold as to cause ice crystal formation that can damage cells.
Recognize that 25°C is room temperature and does not provide refrigeration; it allows microbes to grow actively.
Note that -20°C is a freezing temperature, commonly used for long-term storage, but not ideal for short-term refrigeration because freezing can damage some samples.
Understand that 37°C is the optimal growth temperature for many human pathogens and would promote microbial growth rather than preserve samples.
