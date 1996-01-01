Which of the following is a possible complication resulting from a renal abscess?
A
Septicemia
B
Peptic ulcer
C
Myocardial infarction
D
Pulmonary embolism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a renal abscess is — it is a localized collection of pus within the kidney caused by a bacterial infection.
Step 2: Recognize that complications from infections like a renal abscess often involve the spread of bacteria or toxins from the infected site to other parts of the body.
Step 3: Identify septicemia (also known as sepsis) as a systemic infection where bacteria enter the bloodstream, which can occur if the infection from the renal abscess spreads beyond the kidney.
Step 4: Compare the other options (peptic ulcer, myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism) and note that these are not direct complications of a renal abscess because they involve different organ systems and pathologies unrelated to kidney infections.
Step 5: Conclude that septicemia is the most plausible complication because it directly results from the spread of infection originating from the renal abscess.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason