Which of the following devices is used to spin a specimen at high speed until it separates into its component parts?
A
Autoclave
B
Centrifuge
C
Spectrophotometer
D
Compound microscope
1
Understand the purpose of each device listed: an autoclave is used for sterilization by applying high-pressure steam, a spectrophotometer measures the absorbance or transmission of light through a sample, and a compound microscope is used to magnify small specimens for visual examination.
Recognize that the question asks for a device that spins a specimen at high speed to separate it into component parts, which implies a process based on centrifugal force.
Recall that centrifugation is a technique where samples are spun rapidly to separate components based on their density, with heavier components moving outward and lighter components remaining closer to the center.
Identify that the centrifuge is the device designed specifically to perform this high-speed spinning and separation process.
Conclude that among the options given, the centrifuge is the correct device used to separate specimen components by spinning at high speed.
