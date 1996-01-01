Which type of microscope is most likely used to produce a detailed image of a mitochondrion's internal structure?
A
Dissecting (stereo) microscope
B
Compound light microscope
C
Transmission electron microscope
D
Scanning electron microscope
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the resolution and magnification limits of each microscope type. Dissecting (stereo) microscopes provide low magnification and are used for viewing the surface of larger specimens, not internal cellular structures.
Step 2: Recognize that compound light microscopes use visible light and lenses to magnify specimens, typically up to around 1000-2000x, which is sufficient for viewing cells but not detailed internal organelle structures like mitochondria.
Step 3: Learn that scanning electron microscopes (SEM) produce detailed 3D images of the surface of specimens by scanning with electrons, but they do not show internal structures.
Step 4: Know that transmission electron microscopes (TEM) use electrons transmitted through ultra-thin sections of specimens, allowing visualization of internal ultrastructural details such as the internal membranes of mitochondria.
Step 5: Conclude that because the question asks for detailed images of the internal structure of mitochondria, the transmission electron microscope is the most appropriate choice.
