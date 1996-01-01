Some commonly used restriction enzymes are listed in Table 9.1.
a. Indicate which enzymes produce sticky ends.
b. Of what value are sticky ends in making rDNA?
DRAW IT Identify and mark each of the following in making cDNA: transcription, RNA processing, reverse transcription, DNA polymerase, cDNA.
A daughter DNA molecule is composed of one original strand and one new strand because DNA replication is __________ .
Nucleotides used in the replication of DNA __________ .
a. carry energy
b. are found in four forms, each with a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate, and a base
c. are present in cells as triphosphate nucleotides
d. All of the above are correct.
Which of the following is incorrect regarding DNA replication forks?
Compare and contrast the following terms:
a. cDNA and gene
b. DNA probe and gene
c. DNA polymerase and DNA ligase
d. rDNA and cDNA
e. genome and proteome