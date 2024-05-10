14. DNA Replication
Introduction to DNA Replication
2:16 minutes
Problem 7.5a
Nucleotides used in the replication of DNA __________ .
a. carry energy
b. are found in four forms, each with a deoxyribose sugar, a phosphate, and a base
c. are present in cells as triphosphate nucleotides
d. All of the above are correct.
Verified Solution
