Reviewing the Types of Culture Media

in this video, we're going to be briefly reviewing the six different types of culture media that we've already covered in our previous lesson videos. And so notice down below we have this table where in the left hand column we have the type of media. And in the right hand column we have the description of this type of media. And so the first type of media that we have here is the chemically defined media. And this is going to be a type of microbial growth media where the exact nutrient composition is known. Next. What we have is a chemically complex media. And this is going to be where uh the exact nutrient composition is not known. And so the amount of nutrients and things like that are going to be way more complex than that of chemically defined media. Next, what we have is the selective media. And the selective media is specifically going to be promoting the growth of some species but inhibiting the growth of other species. And a classic example of a selective media is going to be McConkey auger. Then what we have is differential media and differential media can be used to visually differentiate different species based on chemical changes. And a classic example of differential media is going to be blood auger media, which is used to differentiate different types of beta and alpha hemolytic bacteria. Uh Next what we have are the reducing media and the reducing media is going to contain reducing agents and can be used in combination with an anaerobic chamber in order to grow microbes in the absence of oxygen. And so it's used specifically to grow anaerobic organisms or organisms that grow in the absence of oxygen. And then last but not least what we have is enrichment media. And the enrichment media is going to be similar to the selective media except the enrichment media is not going to contain any inhibitors. So the enrichment media only has nutrients for enhancing the growth of a specific species that's found in small amounts to help grow that species into larger, more detectable amounts. And so this year concludes our review of the different types of culture media, and once again, we'll be able to get some practice applying some concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts