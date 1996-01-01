Textbook Question
The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.
a. trunk
b. holdfast
c. stipe
d. blade
518
views
Master Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
The stemlike portion of a seaweed is called its _________.
a. trunk
b. holdfast
c. stipe
d. blade
Carrageenan is found in the cell walls of which group of algae?
a. red algae
b. green algae
c. dinoflagellates
d. yellow-green algae
Which of the following features characterizes diatoms?
a. laminarin and oils as food reserves
b. protective plates of cellulose within their cells
c. chlorophylls a and c and carotene
d. paramylon as a food storage molecule
Amoebas include microbes with _________.
a. threadlike pseudopods
b. eyespots
c. parabasal bodies
d. alveoli