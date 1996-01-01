The Gram stain and the endospore stain both use which of the following types of dyes during their procedures?
A
Acidic dyes
B
Neutral dyes
C
Fluorescent dyes
D
Basic dyes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that both the Gram stain and the endospore stain are differential staining techniques used to distinguish different structures or types of bacteria.
Recall that dyes used in staining can be classified as acidic, basic, neutral, or fluorescent based on their charge and how they interact with cellular components.
Recognize that basic dyes carry a positive charge, which allows them to bind effectively to the negatively charged components of bacterial cells, such as nucleic acids and cell walls.
Note that in the Gram stain, basic dyes like crystal violet and safranin are used to stain the bacterial cells, differentiating Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria based on cell wall properties.
Similarly, in the endospore stain, basic dyes such as malachite green are used to penetrate the tough spore coat and stain the endospores, while counterstains like safranin (also a basic dye) stain the vegetative cells.
