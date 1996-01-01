Which of the following is not associated with prokaryotic organisms?
a. nucleoid
b. glycocalyx
c. cilia
d. circular DNA
Chrysolaminarin is a storage product found in which group of microbes?
a. dinoflagellates
b. euglenids
c. golden algae
d. brown algae
Which of the following is not a distinguishing characteristic of prokaryotic cells?
a. They usually have a single, circular chromosome.
b. They have 70S ribosomes.
c. They have cell walls containing peptidoglycan.
d. Their DNA is not associated with histones.
e. They lack a plasma membrane.