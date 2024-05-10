7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Overview of Prokaryotic Cell Structure
Problem 4.2a
Which of the following is not a distinguishing characteristic of prokaryotic cells?
a. They usually have a single, circular chromosome.
b. They have 70S ribosomes.
c. They have cell walls containing peptidoglycan.
d. Their DNA is not associated with histones.
e. They lack a plasma membrane.
