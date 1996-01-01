Which of the following is an outcome of complement activation?
A
Inhibition of phagocytosis
B
Activation of B cells
C
Opsonization of pathogens
D
Production of antibodies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the complement system is a part of the innate immune response that helps clear pathogens from an organism.
Recall the main outcomes of complement activation, which include opsonization, inflammation, and formation of the membrane attack complex.
Recognize that opsonization refers to the process where complement proteins coat the surface of pathogens, making them easier for phagocytes to recognize and engulf.
Note that complement activation does not inhibit phagocytosis; rather, it enhances it through opsonization.
Understand that while complement can influence B cell activation indirectly, its primary direct outcome is not the activation of B cells or production of antibodies, but rather opsonization and pathogen lysis.
