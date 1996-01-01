Which of the following actions is primarily involved in the innate immune response?
A
Somatic recombination of immunoglobulin genes
B
Clonal selection of T lymphocytes
C
Phagocytosis by neutrophils
D
Production of antibodies by B cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between innate and adaptive immune responses. The innate immune response is the body's first line of defense and acts quickly and non-specifically against pathogens, while the adaptive immune response is specific and involves memory.
Identify the processes listed in the options and classify them as either innate or adaptive immunity. For example, somatic recombination of immunoglobulin genes and clonal selection of T lymphocytes are mechanisms that generate specificity and memory, characteristic of adaptive immunity.
Recognize that phagocytosis by neutrophils is a process where neutrophils engulf and destroy pathogens non-specifically, which is a hallmark of the innate immune response.
Note that production of antibodies by B cells is part of the adaptive immune response because it involves specific recognition of antigens and memory formation.
Conclude that the action primarily involved in the innate immune response among the options is phagocytosis by neutrophils, as it provides immediate, non-specific defense against pathogens.
