Which type of lesion is characterized by piles of material on the skin surface?
A
Crust
B
Papule
C
Vesicle
D
Macule
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of each lesion type: A macule is a flat, discolored spot on the skin; a papule is a small, raised, solid bump; a vesicle is a small fluid-filled blister; and a crust is dried material (such as serum, blood, or pus) on the skin surface.
Recognize that the question asks for a lesion characterized by piles of material on the skin surface, which implies something accumulated or dried on top of the skin rather than beneath or within it.
Recall that crusts form when fluids like serum, blood, or pus dry on the skin, creating a scab-like layer, which fits the description of 'piles of material on the skin surface.'
Eliminate other options based on their definitions: macules are flat and do not have material on the surface; papules are raised but solid and do not involve surface material; vesicles contain fluid beneath the skin surface but do not have dried material on top.
Conclude that the lesion type characterized by piles of material on the skin surface is a crust.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason