Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the skin, which serves as a physical barrier in the first line defense of innate immunity. And so really there are two primary types of physical barriers of the first line defense and innate immunity. The first is going to be our skin and the second is going to be our mucous membranes. Now first we're going to talk more about the skin as a physical barrier and then later we'll talk more about mucous membranes as a physical barrier. Now, epithelial cells are important here because these are tightly packed skin cells that line the surfaces or the perimeter of the body. And so if we take a look at our map down below over here, notice that the first line defenses, specifically the physical barriers are being colored and highlighted here, and this includes our skin as well as our mucous membrane. And so moving forward, we'll first talk about the skin and then we'll talk about the mucus membranes later. And so notice everything else here is all great out because we're going to be talking about them and separate videos later down the line. But for now we're talking about the first line defenses, primarily the physical barriers including the skin and mucous membranes. And so I'll see you all in our next video to talk more about them

