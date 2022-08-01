Map of the Lesson on First-Line Defenses

in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on the first line defenses of innate immunity. And so really there are three general groups within the first line defense of innate immunity. And so the first general group is going to be the physical barriers. The second general group are going to be the chemical barriers. And the 3rd general group is going to be the host microbiome. And so these three groups here all make up the first line defenses of innate immunity. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that showing you our map of the lesson on innate immunity. And over here on the left hand side is the specific map for the first line defenses of innate immunity, which once again act as the security walls to prevent entry of microbes. And it is broken up into three general groups, the physical barriers, the chemical barriers and the hosts microbiome. And so notice that the second line defenses over here are all great out and much smaller because we're going to talk more about those much later in our course after we finished talking about the first line defenses. And so as we move forward in our course will be able to talk a lot more about these first line defenses, including the physical barriers, the chemical barriers and the host microbiome. And so this year concludes our map of the lesson on the first line defenses. And I'll see you all in our next video

