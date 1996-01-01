Which of the following is true of L-forms of bacteria?
A
They are obligate intracellular parasites.
B
They are a type of virus that infects bacterial cells.
C
They lack a cell wall but can still survive and reproduce under certain conditions.
D
They are bacteria that have a thickened peptidoglycan layer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what L-forms of bacteria are: L-forms are variants of bacteria that have lost their cell wall, either partially or completely, but retain the ability to survive and reproduce under specific conditions.
Recall the role of the bacterial cell wall: The cell wall provides structural support and protection, especially against osmotic pressure. Losing the cell wall is significant because it changes how the bacteria interact with their environment.
Evaluate each option based on this knowledge: For example, obligate intracellular parasites are bacteria that must live inside host cells, which is a different concept from L-forms.
Recognize that viruses infect bacterial cells but are not bacteria themselves, so L-forms cannot be viruses.
Confirm that L-forms lack a cell wall but can survive and reproduce under certain conditions, distinguishing them from bacteria with thickened peptidoglycan layers.
