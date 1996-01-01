Which of the following applications have pseudomonas bacteria been genetically engineered to perform?
A
Synthesize vitamin B12 in large quantities
B
Ferment lactose to produce yogurt
C
Break down environmental pollutants such as oil spills
D
Produce insulin for diabetes treatment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of Pseudomonas bacteria. Pseudomonas species are known for their metabolic diversity and ability to survive in various environments, including polluted ones.
Step 2: Review the applications listed and consider which align with the natural capabilities of Pseudomonas. For example, synthesizing vitamin B12 or fermenting lactose are typically associated with other bacteria, such as Propionibacterium or Lactobacillus.
Step 3: Recognize that Pseudomonas has been genetically engineered primarily for bioremediation purposes, which involves breaking down environmental pollutants like oil spills due to their enzymatic pathways that degrade complex organic compounds.
Step 4: Understand that producing insulin is usually done using genetically engineered Escherichia coli or yeast, not Pseudomonas.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct application of genetically engineered Pseudomonas is to break down environmental pollutants such as oil spills, leveraging their natural biodegradation abilities enhanced through genetic engineering.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason