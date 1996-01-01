Which is the most abundant class of antibodies found in human serum?
A
IgA
B
IgG
C
IgM
D
IgE
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that antibodies, also known as immunoglobulins (Ig), are proteins produced by B cells that help the immune system identify and neutralize pathogens.
Recall the main classes of antibodies: IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD, each with distinct roles and locations in the body.
Focus on the distribution of these antibodies in human serum (the liquid part of blood without cells and clotting factors).
Recognize that IgG is the most abundant antibody class in human serum, making up about 75-80% of the total immunoglobulins present there.
Note that IgA is primarily found in mucosal areas and secretions, IgM is the first antibody produced in an immune response, and IgE is involved in allergic reactions, but none of these are as abundant in serum as IgG.
Watch next
Master Innate vs. Adaptive Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason