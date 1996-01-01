Multiple Choice
Which of the following best distinguishes vaccines from antitoxins in the context of immunity?
Classify the following vaccines by type. Which could cause the disease it is supposed to prevent?
a. attenuated measles virus
b. dead Rickettsia prowazekii
c. Vibrio cholerae toxoid
d. hepatitis B antigen produced in yeast cells
e. purified polysaccharides from Streptococcus pyogenes
f. H. influenzae polysaccharide bound to diphtheria toxoid
g. a plasmid containing genes for influenza A protein