Multiple Choice
The projections on the surface of animal viruses primarily allow the virus to —
The different components of a virus are pieced together in which of the following phases of viral infection?
The ____________ step in the process of animal virus infections involves releasing the viral DNA from its surrounding protein coat into the host cell's cytoplasm.
New viral proteins are created by the host cell's machinery in which step of animal virus infection?