20. Adaptive Immunity
Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells
Problem 12.10a
Choose the false statement about T cytotoxic cells.
a. They stimulate B cells.
b. They destroy virus-infected cells.
c. They destroy cancer cells.
d. They are activated by MHC I bound to antigens on APCs.
e. They mediate the cellular branch of adaptive immunity.
