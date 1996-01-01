The technique developed by Hans Christian Gram is important for bacterial:
A
determination of bacterial metabolic rate
B
measurement of bacterial motility
C
differentiation based on cell wall structure
D
identification of viral particles
1
Understand that Hans Christian Gram developed the Gram staining technique, which is a fundamental method in microbiology for classifying bacteria.
Recognize that Gram staining differentiates bacteria based on the chemical and physical properties of their cell walls, particularly the thickness of the peptidoglycan layer.
Recall that Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer that retains the crystal violet stain, appearing purple under a microscope, while Gram-negative bacteria have a thinner layer and do not retain the stain, appearing pink or red after counterstaining.
Note that this differentiation is crucial for bacterial identification and helps guide treatment decisions, as Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria often respond differently to antibiotics.
Conclude that the primary importance of the Gram technique is the differentiation of bacteria based on cell wall structure, rather than metabolic rate, motility, or viral identification.
