Which of the following is a common characteristic of viral pneumonia?
A
Formation of granulomas in the alveoli
B
Production of thick, purulent sputum
C
Rapid destruction of alveolar walls by neutrophils
D
Interstitial inflammation of lung tissue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that viral pneumonia primarily affects the lung tissue differently compared to bacterial pneumonia. Instead of causing pus formation or rapid tissue destruction, viral infections often lead to inflammation in the interstitial spaces of the lungs.
Recall that granuloma formation is typically associated with chronic infections like tuberculosis, not viral pneumonia, so this option is less likely to be correct.
Recognize that thick, purulent sputum is characteristic of bacterial pneumonia due to neutrophil activity and pus formation, which is not common in viral pneumonia.
Note that rapid destruction of alveolar walls by neutrophils is more typical of severe bacterial infections rather than viral infections, which tend to cause inflammation without extensive tissue necrosis.
Conclude that the hallmark of viral pneumonia is interstitial inflammation, meaning inflammation occurs in the connective tissue framework of the lungs rather than within the alveoli themselves.
