Which viral reproductive cycle involves the integration of viral DNA into the host genome, resulting in the formation of a prophage?
A
Lytic cycle
B
Lysogenic cycle
C
Productive cycle
D
Retroviral cycle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: The lytic cycle involves the virus taking over the host cell machinery to produce new viruses immediately, leading to cell lysis. The lysogenic cycle involves integration of viral DNA into the host genome, forming a prophage.
Recall that a prophage is viral DNA that has been inserted into the bacterial host's chromosome and can remain dormant for some time.
Identify which cycle describes this integration and dormancy phase. The lysogenic cycle is characterized by this integration and formation of a prophage.
Note that the productive cycle refers to continuous virus production without killing the host, and the retroviral cycle involves reverse transcription of RNA into DNA, but does not specifically describe prophage formation.
Conclude that the viral reproductive cycle involving integration of viral DNA into the host genome and formation of a prophage is the lysogenic cycle.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason