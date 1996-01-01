Which of the following is a commonly used method for antimicrobial susceptibility testing in microbiology laboratories?
A
Gram staining
B
Kirby-Bauer disk diffusion test
C
ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay)
D
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that antimicrobial susceptibility testing is used to determine the effectiveness of antibiotics against specific bacteria isolated from a patient sample.
Recognize that Gram staining is a staining technique used to classify bacteria based on their cell wall properties, but it does not test antibiotic susceptibility.
Know that ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) is primarily used to detect antigens or antibodies, not to test bacterial susceptibility to antibiotics.
Understand that PCR (polymerase chain reaction) is a molecular technique used to amplify DNA sequences and can detect resistance genes but is not a direct method for susceptibility testing.
Identify that the Kirby-Bauer disk diffusion test is a standardized method where antibiotic-impregnated disks are placed on an agar plate inoculated with bacteria, and zones of inhibition are measured to determine susceptibility.
