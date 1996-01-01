Which of the following microbes is commonly used in wastewater treatment processes?
A
Mycobacterium tuberculosis
B
Plasmodium falciparum
C
Streptococcus pyogenes
D
Nitrosomonas
Understand the role of microbes in wastewater treatment: Certain bacteria are used to break down organic matter and remove harmful substances from wastewater.
Identify the characteristics of each microbe listed: Mycobacterium tuberculosis is a pathogen causing tuberculosis; Plasmodium falciparum is a protozoan causing malaria; Streptococcus pyogenes is a bacterium causing strep throat.
Recognize that Nitrosomonas is a genus of bacteria involved in the nitrogen cycle, specifically in the oxidation of ammonia to nitrite, which is a key step in biological wastewater treatment.
Recall that Nitrosomonas species are commonly used in activated sludge and biofilm processes to remove nitrogenous compounds from wastewater, improving water quality.
Conclude that among the options, Nitrosomonas is the microbe commonly used in wastewater treatment due to its role in nitrification.
