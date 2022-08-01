in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to photosynthesis. And so photosynthesis is the process that uses energy from sunlight in order to synthesize or build sugars such as glucose. And really, you can see that within the word photosynthesis itself, because the root photo is a route that refers to light, such as sunlight and, of course, synthesis. Here, you can see, refers to the ability to synthesize or build something, and in this case it's going to be sugars such as glucose. Now as well. See down below. In our image, the process of photosynthesis uses carbon dioxide, gas or CO. Two from the atmosphere water, or H 20 and light energy or sunlight. And it uses those three things to make glucose, whose chemical formula is C six, H 12, 06 and oxygen gas, whose chemical formula is 02 and recall from our previous lesson videos. When we introduce different organelles that the chloroplasts are green organelles that function as the site of photo synthesis and so photosynthesis is associated with chloroplasts. Whereas cellular respiration we know from our previous lesson videos is associated with mitochondria and also recall from our previous lesson videos that photosynthetic organisms or organisms that are capable of performing photosynthesis are also called auto troughs. And this is because auto troughs are able to make their own food without having to consume other living organisms. And so auto troughs, uh, include photosynthetic organisms. And so let's take a look at our example image down below to look at the overall chemical equation for photosynthesis. And so, in this image down below, which you'll notice is that over here on the left, we have the organ L that is the chloroplast, and so when we zoom into the chloroplast, we can see that it really functions as the site of photosynthesis. And so this chemical equation that you see here for photosynthesis is going to take place really within the chloroplast. And so, as we mentioned up above and our lesson, photosynthesis is going to take carbon dioxide, gas or CO. Two from the atmosphere water or H 20 and sunlight or solar energy, which comes from the sun. And it's able to convert these three relatively simple react into here into sugars such as glucose, for instance. So here we have glucose and glucose is chemical formula is C six h 12, 06 But also oxygen gas is also created as a byproduct. And so this oxygen gas would either be released into the environment by the plant. Or it would be used by the plant itself to perform cellular respiration. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to photosynthesis and will continue to talk more and more about photosynthesis as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts