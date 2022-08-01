in this video, we're going to introduce anaerobic respiration and so recall from our previous lesson videos when we introduced fermentation that fermentation can Onley produce a very small amount of 80 p by allowing like Collis is to continue. And again, Glen Collis is only produces a little bit of a teepee and so not a lot of 80 p has made during fermentation. However, some uni cellular organisms can actually survive and make a significant amount of eight eep even without oxygen. And so this is exactly where anaerobic respiration comes into play. And so the term anaerobic is a term that means without oxygen or in the absence of oxygen. And so anaerobic respiration is going to use some other molecule other than oxygen gas as the final electronic sector of the electron transport chain. And so anaerobic respiration is practically going to be the same as aerobic respiration, except for the fact that the final electron, except er, is not going to be oxygen. An anaerobic respiration, the final electron accepted is gonna be some other molecule instead of oxygen. And so some of the alternative electron except er's, include nitrate or No. Three minus sulfate or s 04 to minus, and even carbon dioxide can act as the final electron except, er an anaerobic respiration. And so, really, the biggest difference between anaerobic respiration and fermentation is that anaerobic respiration is going to make ah lot mawr a teepee than fermentation. Even though they both occur without oxygen, Anaerobic respiration will make mawr 80 p than fermentation, which Onley makes a little bit of a teepee. But anaerobic respiration is actually going to end up making a lot less a teepee than aerobic cellular respiration. And so aerobic cellular respiration, which uses oxygen, is gonna make the most amount of 80 p, followed by anaerobic respiration, and then the least amount of 80 p is gonna be made by fermentation. And so if we take a look at our image down below right here, notice that it's the same image of the electron transport change from our previous lesson videos. But really, the Onley difference here is that there is some alternative final electron except er and notice that the final electron, except er is not oxygen. Instead, during anaerobic respiration, there's gonna be some alternative final electronic sectors such as either the night trade or the sulfate. And so instead of the electrons making their way to the final destination of Orlando or oxygen, the final destination is gonna be some other destinations, such as maybe New Orleans to represent the end in the nitrate or San Antonio to represent the S and the sulfate. And so these alternative final electronic sectors are going to be present in anaerobic respiration. And so this year concludes our introduction to anaerobic respiration, and we'll be able to get some practice as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts