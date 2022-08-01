Prototrophs vs. Auxotrophs Example 1

So here we have an example problem that's asking can his plus cells survive on an auger plate that does not contain the amino acid history. E And so to answer this problem, we first need to recognize that His plus cells are referring to proto potro's. And the reason that we know this is because again the plus sign we know represents prototypes. And so we know that prototypes are going to be the original parent strain that has no mutation and therefore it does not require additional growth factors. And so uh what we can see here is that because this is a pro to trope it will not require the addition of history. And so uh the correct answer here is yes. His plus cells can survive on an auger plate without history because it does not need histamine to grow and survive. And the reason for this is because the his plus pro to tropes are capable of synthesizing their own histamine from other molecules. And so again, the correct answer here for this example problem is answer option A. And B. Is not correct. Now, if however this problem were to say his minus instead of his plus, then we would be talking about the oxy troughs and the his minus opposite troves would require historian to be available in the auger plate. And so if this were his minus, which it's not, then the correct answer would be answer option B. But as is this problem is about his plus. And so the correct answer once again is answer option A. For this example. And so that concludes this example problem, and I'll see you all in our next video.

