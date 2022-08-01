in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on mutant detection or the methods that scientists can use to detect the presence of mutants. Now, scientists can identify or detect mutants by using two different methods of detection. The first method is the direct selection of mutants. And the second method is the indirect selection of mutants. Now in the method for direct selection of mutants, this method is only going to promote the growth of selectable mutants or mutants that can actually be directly selected for. However, this method will not promote the growth of the non mutant parents. And so only the mutants will grow and that makes it very easy for the scientists to select the mutant directly and easily. Since once again the mutant is the only thing that is going to grow Now. Unfortunately not all mutants can be selected for by direct selection. In fact, direct selection does not work for selecting Aqsa troughs. And so I recall that oxy troughs are going to be mutants that require additional growth factors. And the reason that directs election does not work on selecting oxy trough mutants is because PRO to troughs. The non mutant forms are always going to grow where Ozzy troughs grow. And so really there's no way to only allow for the growth of the oxy troughs without also allowing the growth of the PRO to trust. Uh And so if we take a look at our image down below. Over here, on the left hand side, which you'll notice is that this image is focusing on the direct selection of mutants. And what you'll notice is here we have a Petri plate, an auger plate. And this anger play is allowing for direct selection of a mutant. And so notice that this colony that you see here in red represents the growth of the mutant. And notice that there are no other colonies that are forming other than uh mutant colonies. And so what you can see here is if we zoom in that only the mutant, only the mutant will grow. And the other ones that are not mutants, noticed that they are dead and you can tell through their eyes are have these X symbols through them. And so because only the mutant is growing only promotes the growth of selectable mutants. It makes selecting the mutant directly. Uh it makes it possible to select the mutant directly and very very easily. Because once again all you gotta do is take that one colony and that is the mutant that you selected for. Now once again, direct selection of mutants is really convenient and straightforward and pretty easy. However, not all mutants can be can be selected for directly. And so those mutants uh like for example opposite ross which cannot be selected for directly, they must be selected for indirectly. And so this leads us to the second method of detecting mutants. And that is the indirect selection of mutants. And in this process both mutants as well as the non mutant parents are going to grow. And so what this means is that the mutants that are growing are also going to be growing amongst non mutants. And so the mutants have to be indirectly selected for amongst the crowd. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here, on the right hand side, which will notice is that this image is focusing specifically on the indirect selection of mutants. And what you'll notice is that on this auger plate that both the mutant, which is going to be in red here as well as the non mutant parents are going to grow. And so it makes selecting for the mutant a little bit more challenging, a little bit more difficult. However, uh this is sometimes going to be a required process. And so what we can say is that if we zoom in that both the mutant as well as the non mutants are going to grow the non mutant parents. And so here, what we can say is that the mutants and the non mutant parents are both going to grow. And so again, this means that the mutant must be selected for out of the crowd. And so if you can imagine that these uh mutants are like Waldo from finding Waldo with direct selection, it makes finding Waldo or finding the mutant very, very easy and straightforward, since Waldo is the only one that grows, it's the mutant is the only one that grows however, within direct selection, then uh finding Waldo is going to be a lot more difficult. Finding the mutant will be a lot more difficult because again, the mutant will grow. But so will non mutants. And so in order to select for this mutant, it must be selected for indirectly using a specific method. And uh so what we're noticing here is that typically indirect selection is going to be a more tedious method, and it's only going to be used when it's required for identifying a non selectable mutant. Uh And so a non selectable mutant is a mutant that cannot be selected for directly. And so it must be selected for indirectly, for example, an ox a trough. And so the indirect identification of the mutant amongst the crowd can be accomplished via a method known as replica plating. And so we'll get to talk more about replica replica plating in our next lesson video. To talk more about how this mutant can be selected for amongst the crowd. But here, this here concludes our initial um introduction to mutant detection through direct selection and indirect selection. And once again, we'll talk more about replica plating uh in our next video. So, I'll see you all there

Hide transcripts