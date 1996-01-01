Which type of bacterial reproduction is depicted in the diagram?
A
Sporulation
B
Budding
C
Binary fission
D
Conjugation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of bacterial reproduction: Sporulation involves the formation of spores, Budding is the process where a new organism grows from a bud on the parent, Binary fission is the division of a bacterial cell into two identical daughter cells, and Conjugation is the transfer of genetic material between bacteria.
Identify the key characteristics of binary fission: a single bacterial cell duplicates its DNA, elongates, and then divides into two genetically identical cells.
Compare the diagram to these characteristics: look for a single cell splitting into two cells, which indicates binary fission.
Eliminate other options by checking if the diagram shows spore formation (sporulation), a small bud forming on the parent cell (budding), or a connection between two cells for DNA transfer (conjugation).
Conclude that the reproduction type shown is binary fission if the diagram depicts one cell dividing into two identical cells without spore formation, budding, or DNA transfer.
