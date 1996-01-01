Which of the following features distinguishes bacteria from archaea?
A
Bacteria use ether-linked lipids in their membranes, while archaea use ester-linked lipids.
B
Bacteria have peptidoglycan in their cell walls, while archaea do not.
C
Bacteria possess membrane-bound organelles, while archaea do not.
D
Bacteria are exclusively found in extreme environments, while archaea are not.
1
1
Step 1: Understand the key structural differences between bacteria and archaea, focusing on their cell membrane composition and cell wall components.
Step 2: Recall that bacteria typically have ester-linked lipids in their membranes, whereas archaea have ether-linked lipids, which is the opposite of the first option given.
Step 3: Recognize that a major distinguishing feature is the presence of peptidoglycan in bacterial cell walls, which archaea lack. This is a fundamental difference in their cell wall chemistry.
Step 4: Note that neither bacteria nor archaea possess membrane-bound organelles, so the third option is incorrect.
Step 5: Understand that bacteria are found in a wide range of environments, not exclusively extreme ones, while many archaea are known for thriving in extreme environments, making the fourth option inaccurate.
