Multiple Choice
Which of the following would be the most effective method in preserving bacterial cultures for long-term storage?
You are collecting a clinical sample for microbiological analysis. Which of the following
is the most important thing you must do? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Follow aseptic protocols.
b. Refrigerate the samples immediately after collection.
c. Determine if the potential pathogen is an aerobe or strict anaerobe.
d. Determine if normal flora have been removed before the sample is collected.