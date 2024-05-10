10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Introduction to Cultivating Microbial Growth
Problem 7.10a
You are collecting a clinical sample for microbiological analysis. Which of the following
is the most important thing you must do? (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Follow aseptic protocols.
b. Refrigerate the samples immediately after collection.
c. Determine if the potential pathogen is an aerobe or strict anaerobe.
d. Determine if normal flora have been removed before the sample is collected.
